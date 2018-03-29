FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
March 29, 2018 / 8:14 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Renault shares rally on new media report of Nissan merger talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Renault shares rose sharply on Thursday, with traders attributing the gain to a Bloomberg News report that Renault SA and Nissan are in talks to merge and create a new automaker that trades as a single stock.

FILE PHOTO: Visitors walk past a Renault logo on the car maker's booth during the second media day of the 86th International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

Asked about the report, a spokesman for Renault-Nissan said: “We do not comment on rumours and speculation.”

Renault shares were up 5.4 percent in early session trading.

Earlier this month, Reuters reported from sources familiar with the proposals that Renault and Nissan were discussing plans for a closer tie-up in which the Japanese carmaker would acquire the bulk of the French state’s 15 percent Renault holding.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.