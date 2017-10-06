FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Renault targets 44 pct sales increase by 2022
October 6, 2017 / 6:26 AM / 12 days ago

Renault targets 44 pct sales increase by 2022

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 6 (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault pledged to deliver a 44 percent sales increase by 2022 as it expands its car lineup for emerging markets and extends its low-cost edge into hybrid and electric cars.

Renault is expected to grow faster than Nissan, according to the mid-term plan unveiled on Friday, as it chases its alliance partner’s lead in China and benefits from recent investments in Iran, India and a rebounding Russian market.

The plan calls for Renault to increase sales to 5 million vehicles in 2022 from 3.47 million last year, while also pursuing a 7 percent operating margin and 70 billion euros ($82 billion) in revenue, goals that were both announced in February.

Renault pledged on Friday that its margin would stay above 5 percent over the intervening year, as it pursues 4.2 billion euros in cumulative productivity gains and invests 18 billion euros in research and development.

The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance last month announced a sales goal of 14 million vehicles for 2022, to which the two Japanese carmakers would contribute a 9 million deliveries - an increase of about 37 percent on their combined total last year.

$1 = 0.8547 euros Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Maya Nikolaeva

