Renault to buy stake in magazine Challenges - paper

PARIS, Dec 13 (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault has agreed to buy a large minority stake in business magazine Challenges, Le Figaro reported on Wednesday.

The manufacturer will acquire 40 percent of parent group Sophia under the terms of a deal to be announced later in the day, the newspaper reported on its website, without citing sources. A Renault spokesman declined to comment.

Challenges owner Claude Perdriel has been seeking new investors to fund a capital increase for the struggling business weekly.