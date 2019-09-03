Former Renault-Nissan executive Deboeuf named PSA's industrial strategy director

PARIS (Reuters) - Arnaud Deboeuf has left his role as a senior executive in the troubled Renault-Nissan alliance and been appointed industrial strategy director at French rival PSA, a PSA spokesman said on Tuesday.

Deboeuf was a close ally of former alliance boss Carlos Ghosn, serving as Alliance Senior Vice President. He had worked at Renault since 1993.

Deboeuf is the latest senior official at Renault to cross to rival PSA, which owns the Peugeot and Citroen brands. They follow Carlos Tavares, Renault’s former number two who quit the French carmaker in 2013 before heading PSA.

Deboeuf’s departure illustrates how Ghosn’s fall last November still rocks the two companies’ top management.