March 7, 2018 / 9:48 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Rent-A-Center to cut about 250 jobs in Texas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Rent-A-Center Inc said on Wednesday it will cut about 250 jobs, or about 25 percent of its workforce in Plano, Texas, as part of its plan to reduce costs.

The job cuts along with other cost-cutting activities would generate $28 million in annual run-rate cost savings with about $20 million realized this year, the rent-to-own furniture retailer said.

The company had about 18,300 employees across all its locations as of Feb. 21, according to its latest annual report. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

