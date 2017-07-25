FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
12 days ago
Hedge fund Marcato tells Rent-A-Center to look at selling itself
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
India still in bubble territory
Markets WeekAhead
India still in bubble territory
U.N. bans key N.Korea exports over missile tests
asia
U.N. bans key N.Korea exports over missile tests
India this week
Editor's Picks
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 25, 2017 / 6:06 PM / 12 days ago

Hedge fund Marcato tells Rent-A-Center to look at selling itself

1 Min Read

BOSTON, July 25 (Reuters) - Marcato Capital Management on Tuesday demanded that Rent-A-Center Inc start the process of selling itself or risk having the activist hedge fund work to throw out board members at next year's annual meeting.

The San Francisco-based investment firm, fresh off a victory at Buffalo Wild Wings, is now throwing its weight behind hedge fund Engaged Capital, which has been urging Rent-A-Center to sell itself for months, arguing that an overhaul could be achieved better in the private market. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.