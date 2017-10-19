Rentokil reports 13.7 pct rise in Q3 revenue

Oct 19 (Reuters) - British support services company Rentokil Initial Plc reported a 13.7 percent rise in ongoing third-quarter revenue on Thursday boosted by its pest control unit.

Revenue from ongoing operations grew to 579.5 million pounds at constant currency rates.

Organic growth including revenue from sales to the Haniel JV rose 4.6 percent, said the company, which offers services such as pest control, hygiene and work wear supply. (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)