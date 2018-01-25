FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 25, 2018 / 7:18 AM / a day ago

UK's Restaurant Group's 2017 comparable sales down 3 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Britain’s Restaurant Group, the owner of the Frankie & Benny’s chain, said on Thursday 2017 comparable sales fell 3 percent on challenging market conditions.

The owner and operator of more than 500 restaurants and pubs in the UK under brands such as Garfunkel’s and Coast To Coast, said like-for-like sales for the 52 weeks ended Dec. 31 were down 3 percent with total sales falling 1.8 percent.

However, the company said it expected pretax profit for 2017 to be in line with current market expectations. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

