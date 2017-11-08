FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Supermarket operator Ahold Delhaize posts fall in Q3 sales, but margins beat
November 8, 2017

Supermarket operator Ahold Delhaize posts fall in Q3 sales, but margins beat

Reuters Staff

AMSTERDAM, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Ahold Delhaize, an operator of U.S. and European supermarkets, on Wednesday reported a 1.1 percent fall in pro-forma third-quarter sales to 15.1 billion euros ($17.5 billion), due to the weaker dollar, but beat estimates on margins and profit due to cost-cutting.

Analysts polled by the company had estimated sales at 15.2 billion euros. The Dutch company, formed last year by the merger of Ahold and Belgium’s Delhaize, said quarterly net income rose to 362 million euros from 235 million euros a year earlier, beating analysts’ estimate of 331 million euros. ($1 = 0.8624 euros) (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

