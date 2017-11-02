Sri Lanka's John Keells Holdings Q2 net profit down 1 pct y/y

COLOMBO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Group results for Sri Lankan conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc for the three months ended Sept. 30, released on Thursday (figures in millions of rupees unless otherwise stated): Q2 2017/18 Q2 2016/2017 Net profit 3,730.05 3,768.97 Revenue 29,642.23 25,755.85 Earnings per share (rupees, basic) 2.69 2.69 NOTE - Results are provisional and unaudited John Keells Holdings is among the most liquid stocks on the Colombo Stock Exchange, making it a favourite among offshore investors. The company has a market value of 223.525 billion ($1.46 billion) and accounts for 8.19 percent of the market capitalisation of the exchange as of Thursday, stock exchange data showed. ($1 = 153.6000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez)