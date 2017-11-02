FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sri Lanka's John Keells Holdings Q2 net profit down 1 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
iPhone X seen taking Apple closer to trillion-dollar valuation
Apple
iPhone X seen taking Apple closer to trillion-dollar valuation
India this week
Picture Focus
India this week
Movie Review: Ittefaq
Bollywood
Movie Review: Ittefaq
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
November 2, 2017 / 11:05 AM / a day ago

Sri Lanka's John Keells Holdings Q2 net profit down 1 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    COLOMBO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Group results for Sri Lankan
conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc          for the three
months ended Sept. 30, released on Thursday (figures in millions
of rupees unless otherwise stated):
    
                            Q2 2017/18       Q2 2016/2017      
   Net profit                 3,730.05           3,768.97      
   Revenue                   29,642.23          25,755.85     
   Earnings per share                                       
   (rupees, basic)                2.69               2.69   
  
    NOTE - Results are provisional and unaudited
    John Keells Holdings is among the most liquid stocks on the
Colombo Stock Exchange, making it a favourite among offshore
investors.
    The company has a market value of 223.525 billion ($1.46
billion) and accounts for 8.19 percent of the market
capitalisation of the exchange as of Thursday, stock exchange
data showed.
    ($1 = 153.6000 Sri Lankan rupees)

 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.