November 6, 2017 / 8:07 AM / a day ago

Vopak CFO says capacity at 85 pct, below 2016 level

AMSTERDAM, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Chemicals and oil storage company Vopak is operating at 85 percent of capacity, 9 percentage points below 2016 levels, chief financial officer Jack de Kreij said in an interview on Monday.

Vopak does not expect a significant improvement in the final quarter of the year and lowered its guidance to a drop of “around 10 percent” in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), compared with 2016. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
