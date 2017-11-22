REUTERS AMERICA NEWS PLAN FOR WEDNESDAY NOV 22/THURSDAY NOV 23

REUTERS AMERICA EVENING NEWS PLAN FOR WEDNESDAY NOV 22/THURSDAY NOV 23

LATEST AND PLANNED U.S. NEWS COVERAGE

Top stories as of 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

For latest stories search by Slug or Headline Keyword in your CMS or Advanced Search in Media Express.

For story queries, please contact us.general-news@thomsonreuters.com

For photo queries use USCanada-Pictures-Editors@thomsonreuters.com

TOP STORIES

Former U.S. ethics official files complaint against Trump aide Conway

WASHINGTON - The former head of a U.S. government ethics watchdog said on Wednesday he had filed a complaint claiming senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway violated a law barring executive branch employees from engaging in political activity when she spoke on television against a Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate. (USA-TRUMP/ETHICS (UPDATE 1), moved at 2:53 p.m., 275 words)

U.S. Senate candidate Moore’s spokesman resigns as allegations roil campaign

The communications director for U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore has resigned amid the Alabama Republican’s efforts to fend off allegations of sexual misconduct that have roiled his campaign. (USA-CONGRESS/MOORE (PIX), moved at 4:43 p.m., by Joseph Ax, 414 words)

Democratic FCC Commissioner sides with keeping net neutrality rules

WASHINGTON - One of the two Democrats on the Federal Communications Commission, Mignon Clyburn, on Wednesday threw her support behind 2015 net neutrality rules, arguing that a proposal by the FCC chairman to scrap them would hurt consumers, her office said on Wednesday. (USA-INTERNET/CLYBURN (UPDATE 1), moved at 2:57 p.m., 299 words)

Explaining the fight over U.S. ‘net neutrality’ regulations

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Federal Communications Commission is poised to vote on Dec. 14 to rescind so-called net neutrality rules championed by former President Barack Obama. (USA-INTERNET/POLICY (Q&A), moved at 4:47 p.m., 583 words)

WASHINGTON

Pressure mounts on U.S. Rep. Conyers after sexual harassment allegations

WASHINGTON - U.S. Representative John Conyers faced additional fallout on Wednesday related to sexual harassment accusations made by former staffers, as two fellow Democrats suggested he give up a prominent committee post. (USA-CONGRESS/CONYERS (UPDATE 1), moved at 5:42 p.m., by Amanda Becker, 413 words)

TRUMP

Trump to meet congressional leaders next week on legislative issues -White House

WEST PALM BEACH - U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with congressional leaders next week to discuss “end-of-year legislative issues,” a White House spokeswoman said on Wednesday. (USA-FISCAL/ (URGENT), moved at 2:39 p.m., 75 words)

Trump Organization in buyout deal on struggling NYC tower-newspaper

The Trump Organization has reached a deal that lets it walk away from a struggling 46-story New York skyscraper with a hotel and condominiums that has had trouble attracting business, the New York Times reported on Wednesday. (TRUMP-PROPERTY/, moving shortly, 213 words)

JPMorgan’s Dimon says Trump likely to be a one-term president

CHICAGO/NEW YORK - Jamie Dimon, chief executive officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co, on Wednesday said he expects to see a new U.S. president in 2021 and advised the Democratic party to come up with a “pro-free enterprise” agenda for jobs and economic growth instead. (JPMORGAN-DIMON/ (UPDATE 2), moved at 5:03 p.m., by Richa Naidu and David Henry, 438 words)

OTHER U.S. NEWS

U.S. judge strikes down Texas law to limit second-trimester abortions

AUSTIN, Texas - A U.S. district judge in Austin on Wednesday struck down parts of a Texas law that would restrict the most common type of second-trimester abortions in the state, after plaintiffs argued the procedure is safe, legal and necessary for women’s health. (TEXAS-ABORTION/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 250 words)

Five U.S. citizens among Citgo executives detained in Venezuela- source

WASHINGTON - Five of six executives of U.S.-based refiner Citgo who were arrested in Caracas this week are U.S. citizens, according to a source familiar with the matter, a possible complication in Venezuela’s growing sweep of corruption in the oil industry. (VENEZUELA-OIL/USA, moved at 3:27 p.m., by Steve Holland, 347 words)

US team doctor Nassar pleads guilty to criminal sexual conduct in Michigan court

Larry Nassar, the former USA Gymnastics team doctor, pleaded guilty in a Michigan court on Wednesday to seven counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. (GYMNASTICS-USA/NASSAR, moved at 2:30 p.m., 297 words)

Facebook to let users see if they ‘liked’ Russian accounts

SAN FRANCISCO - Facebook Inc said on Wednesday it would build a web page to allow users to see which Russian propaganda accounts they have liked or followed, after U.S. lawmakers demanded that the social network be more open about the reach of the accounts. (USA-TRUMP/RUSSIA-FACEBOOK, moved at 3:51 p.m., by David Ingram, 399 words)

Lyft wins permit to test self-driving cars in California

U.S. ride-hailing firm Lyft has secured a permit to test autonomous vehicles in California, taking it one step further in the race with several other companies to bring self-driving cars to the masses. (LYFT-SELFDRIVING/, moved at 11:01 a.m., by Sonam Rai, 144 words)

MIDDLE EAST

Lebanon’s PM Hariri shelves resignation, easing crisis

Lebanon’s Saad al-Hariri on Wednesday shelved his decision to resign as prime minister at the request of President Michel Aoun, easing a crisis that had deepened tensions in the Middle East. (LEBANON-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 6, PIX, TV), moved at 3:39 p.m., by Ellen Francis and Laila Bassam, 839 words)

Palestinian factions agree to hold general election by end-2018

GAZA/CAIRO - Palestinian factions, including rival groups Hamas and Fatah, have agreed to hold a general election by the end of 2018, a joint statement by several groups said on Wednesday following talks in Cairo. (PALESTINIANS-TALKS/ (UPDATE 2), moved at 3:55 p.m., by Nidal al-Mughrabi and Nadine Awadalla, 376 words)

Putin wins backing from Iran, Turkey for new Syria peace push

SOCHI - Russian leader Vladimir Putin won the backing of Turkey and Iran on Wednesday to host a Syrian peace congress, taking the central role in a major diplomatic push to finally end a civil war all but won by Moscow’s ally, President Bashar al-Assad. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA (WRAPUP 2, TV, PIX), moved at 1:08 p.m., by Denis Pinchuk and Stephen Kalin, 897 words) See also: Besieged Syrians eating trash, fainting from hunger - U.N. survey (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-HUNGER, moved at 2:03 p.m., by Tom Miles, 397 words)

Qatar row moves to WTO litigation phase, dismaying many

GENEVA - Qatar took the final step on Wednesday to start litigation at the World Trade Organization in its row with the United Arab Emirates, but no other WTO members spoke up in support of the move, which many trade experts see as a dangerous precedent. (GULF-QATAR/WTO (UPDATE 1), moved at 11:41 a.m., by Tom Miles, 428 words)

U.S. pressed Saudis to ease Yemen blockade - sources

WASHINGTON - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson asked Saudi Arabia to ease its blockade of Yemen, two sources said, just days before the Saudi-led military coalition announced on Wednesday it would let aid flow through the Yemeni port of Hodeidah and allow U.N. flights to the capital. (SAUDI-USA/, moved at 4:42 p.m., by Yara Bayoumy and Warren Strobel, 774 words)

U.S. welcomes Hariri’s return to Lebanon -State Department official

WASHINGTON - The United States welcomes Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri’s return to Lebanon, a U.S. State Department official said on Wednesday. (LEBANON-POLITICS/USA (URGENT), moved at 3:09 p.m., 91 words)

WORLD

Search for missing Argentine submarine reaches ‘critical phase’

MAR DEL PLATA, Argentina/BUENOS AIRES - The search for an Argentine navy submarine missing in the South Atlantic for one week reached a “critical phase” on Wednesday as the 44 crew on board could be running low on oxygen, a navy spokesman said. (ARGENTINA-SUBMARINE/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved at 5:36 p.m., 676 words)

Missing Argentine submarine highlights years of military underfunding

BUENOS AIRES - The search for an Argentine submarine missing in the South Atlantic for more than a week has highlighted the dwindling resources and lack of training faced by the armed forces since the end of a military dictatorship in the early 1980s. (ARGENTINA-SUBMARINE/POLITICS, moved at 4:55 p.m., by Luc Cohen, 695 words)

Waiting for May, Brussels eyes December Brexit deal

BRUSSELS - When Theresa May visits Brussels on Friday, EU negotiators will be listening intently for signs the British prime minister is preparing to risk a domestic backlash and raise her offer to secure a Brexit deal in December. (BRITAIN-EU/, moved at 5:40 p.m., 778 words)

Donors pledge $2 billion to help hurricane-hit Caribbean recover

BOGOTA - With thousands left homeless by hurricanes in Caribbean island farming and fishing communities, international donors have pledged more than $2 billion to support rebuilding efforts. (CARIBBEAN-HURRICANE/AID, moved at 12:38 p.m., by Anastasia Moloney, 398 words)

UK sees weak growth, more borrowing, but Hammond says will spend

LONDON - Brexit-bound Britain slashed its economic growth forecasts and ramped up its borrowing plans going into the 2020s, but finance minister Philip Hammond announced a number of spending steps aimed at winning back voters. (BRITAIN-BUDGET/ (UPDATE 6, PIX), moved at 12:56 p.m., by William Schomberg, David Milliken and William James, 887 words)

Mexican leftist Lopez Obrador leads presidential race polls

MEXICO CITY - Mexican leftist presidential hopeful Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador showed led potential rivals in two newspaper polls published on Wednesday, shortly after he unveiled key policies of his campaign platform ahead of next July’s election. (MEXICO-ELECTION/, moved at 11:37 a.m., by Daina Beth Solomon, 402 words)

HEALTH AND SCIENCE

Sign-up pace slows in 3rd week of 2018 Obamacare enrollment

The pace slowed in the third week of enrollment for 2018 Obamacare individual insurance as nearly 800,000 people signed up through the federal government website HealthCare.gov, down about 75,000 people from the previous week, a U.S. government agency reported on Wednesday. (USA-HEALTHCARE/ENROLLMENT (UPDATE 1), moved at 11:07 a.m., by Caroline Humer, 260 words)

Many hospitals lack specialists for hand, face emergencies

In an emergency involving face or hand trauma, barely one in four hospitals can muster a specialist surgeon, a recent U.S. study suggests. (HEALTH-TRAUMA/SPECIALIST-ACCESS, moved at 10:30 a.m., by Carolyn Crist, 685 words)

ENTERTAINMENT AND LIFESTYLE

Backstreet Boy Nick Carter denies 2002 rape allegation

LOS ANGELES - Backstreet Boy singer Nick Carter on Wednesday denied an allegation he raped a teen pop singer 15 years ago, saying he was “shocked and saddened” by the accusation. (PEOPLE-NICK CARTER/, moved at 12:46 p.m., by Jill Serjeant, 265 words)

BUSINESS AND MARKETS

Wall St flat ahead of holiday; ISPs rise on net neutrality bets

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks were little changed on Wednesday, with telecom services shares among the biggest movers while the energy sector rose in line with gains in crude oil. (USA-STOCKS/ (UPDATE 5), moved at 4:11 p.m., by Rodrigo Campos, 460 words)

DaVita explores sale of physician network business -sources

DaVita Inc, the largest U.S. provider of kidney care services, is exploring a sale of its physician network business, DaVita Medical Group, that could value the unit at up to $4 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. (DAVITA-M&A/DAVITA MEDICAL GROUP (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 1), moved at 4:54 p.m., by Carl O‘Donnell, 407 words)

Broadcom considering sweetened Qualcomm bid -sources

Chipmaker Broadcom Ltd is considering raising its offer to buy rival Qualcomm Inc by offering more of its own stock, following consultation with several of Qualcomm’s top shareholders, according to people familiar with the matter. (QUALCOMM-M&A/BROADCOM (UPDATE 1), moved at 3:44 p.m., by Greg Roumeliotis and Liana B. Baker, 455 words)

Fed policymakers say rate increase likely warranted soon -minutes

WASHINGTON - Many Federal Reserve policymakers expect that interest rates will have to be raised in the “near term,” according to the minutes of the U.S. central bank’s last policy meeting released on Wednesday. (USA-FED-MINUTES (PIX), moved at 2 p.m., by Jason Lange, 459 words)

Peter Thiel sells most of remaining Facebook stake

Facebook Inc’s first major investor, Peter Thiel, has sold three-quarters of his remaining stake in the social network as part of a previously established trading plan, a regulatory filing showed. (FACEBOOK-STAKE/ (UPDATE 1), moved at 12:57 p.m., by Supantha Mukherjee and David Ingram, 273 words)

U.S. makes final finding tool chests from China subsidized

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Commerce Department said on Wednesday it had made a final determination that tool chests imported from China are subsidized. (USA-TRADE/TOOLCHESTS (URGENT), moved at 4:17 p.m., 63 words)