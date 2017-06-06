REUTERS AMERICA NEWS PLAN FOR TUESDAY JUNE 6

REUTERS AMERICA MORNING NEWS PLAN FOR TUESDAY JUNE 6

BREAKING

California, China defy Trump’s U.S. climate retreat with new clean tech tie-up

BEIJING - California said it would cooperate with China on clean green technology, emissions trading and other "climate-positive" efforts in a bid to fill a gap left after President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the Paris climate accord last week, a move branded "insane" by California governor Jerry Brown (CHINA-USA/CLIMATECHANGE (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved at 7:37 a.m., 425 words)

Haley demands U.N. rights forum remove "chronic anti-Israel bias"

GENEVA - The Trump administration gave formal notice on Tuesday that it is reviewing its participation in the U.N. Human Rights Council and called for reforming the body to eliminate what it called its "chronic anti-Israel bias.” "The United States is looking carefully at this Council and our participation in it. We see some areas for significant strengthening," Nikki Haley, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, told the Geneva forum (USA-UN/RIGHTS (UPDATE 1, TV, PIX), moved at 8 a.m., 465 words)

TOP STORIES

Trump says Arab leaders warned him that Qatar finances radicalism

DOHA/DUBAI - President Donald Trump said on Twitter that Arab leaders he met on a Middle East trip had warned him that Qatar was funding "radical ideology” in his first comments about a diplomatic rift between Qatar and its neighbors who accuse it of supporting Iran and Islamist groups (GULF-QATAR/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, GRAPHIC, TV), moving shortly, 700 words)

Trump seeks legislative wins as clock ticks, Russia probe looms over Congress

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump will huddle with congressional leaders on Tuesday seeking to rev up a stalled legislative agenda as the summer break draws closer and a probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election campaign grinds on and shadows Congressional politics (USA-TRUMP/CONGRESS (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved at 7:10 a.m., by Ayesha Rascoe, 485 words)

Despite Trump vow to end catch and release, he is still freeing thousands of migrants

MCALLEN, Texas - Standing on the Rio Grande bluffs on a May afternoon two border patrol agents look out over the meandering river that separates Mexico from the United States and recall a time when the scene was far less tranquil (USA-IMMIGRATION/DETENTION (PIX), moved at 8 a.m., by Julia Edwards Ainsley, 880 words)

Most Americans want 'aggressive' action on climate change

NEW YORK - Most Americans believe the United States should take "aggressive action" to fight climate change but few see it as a priority issue when compared with the economy or security, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Tuesday. The June 2-4 poll suggests American voters may not penalize President Donald Trump too harshly for walking away from the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement, even if they would have preferred he keep the country in the deal (USA-CLIMATECHANGE/POLL, moved at 7 a.m., 495 words)

TRUMP

Tillerson says Trump's "been clear to me" to try to rebuild Russia ties

WELLINGTON - President Donald Trump has told Secretary of State Rex Tillerson that U.S. government probes into links between his inner circle and Russia should not undermine U.S. efforts to rebuild relations with Moscow (NEWZEALAND-USA/ (PIX, TV), moved, 450 words)

Top U.S. diplomat in China quits over Trump climate policy

WASHINGTON - David Rank, the chargé d'affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Beijing, resigns from the State Department over the Trump administration's decision to quit the 2015 Paris agreement to fight climate change (USA-CHINA/DIPLOMACY (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, 550 words)

Thai junta chief to visit White House in July

BANGKOK - The leader of Thailand's military junta, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, will visit the White House in July after an invitation from President Donald Trump, a government spokesman says (USA-THAILAND/ (PIX), moved, 350 words)

Trump on Twitter June 6 - Tax cuts, Qatar, Fake News

(USA-TRUMP/TWEET (FACTBOX), moved at 8:46 a.m., 152 words)

OTHER TOP NEWS

Delaware House set for final vote to seal abortion rights

DOVER - The Delaware House of Representatives was poised to vote on Tuesday on a Senate-approved bill that would guarantee abortion access after President Donald Trump pledged to upend the ruling that legalizes the procedure nationally. Delaware's legislation aims to codify at the state level the provisions of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision that protects a woman's right to abortion (USA-ABORTION/DELAWARE (PIX), moved at 8:22 a.m., 326 words)

U.S.-backed Syrian militias starts battle to capture Raqqa from Islamic State

HUKOUMIYA, Syria - The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces says it has begun a battle to capture Raqqa, Islamic State's de facto capital in Syria, launching attacks from the east, west and north of the city (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-RAQQA (UPDATE 4, PIX), moved at 9 a.m., by Rodi Said, 980 words)

British police name third London attacker as Youssef Zaghba

LONDON - British police investigating Saturday's attack on London Bridge on Tuesday named the third assailant as Youssef Zaghba, a 22-year-old Italian national of Moroccan descent who was from east London. Police also said they had made a fresh arrest on Tuesday, detaining a 27-year-old man in Barking, east London (BRITAIN-SECURITY/IDENTITY (PIX), moved at 7 a.m., 85 words)

Two days from UK election, security dominates campaign after London attack

LONDON - Two days from a national election, Britain's ruling Conservatives and opposition Labour Party battle to defend their records on security issues after an Islamist attack that killed seven people in London upended the campaign (BRITAIN-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 1, TV, PIX), moved, 930 words) See also: BRITAIN-ELECTION/POLLS (FACTBOX), moved, 450 words

May says ‘tough conversations’ needed over terror financing

LONDON - Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday that Britain needed to have tough conversations with those involved in financing terrorism and extremism, including with foreign governments and allies if necessary (BRITAIN-SECURITY/FUNDING (PIX), moved at 8:24 a.m., 134 words) See also: Rude Britannia: Mysterious effigy of UK PM May says "up yours" to Europe (BRITAIN-ELECTION/MAY-SCAFFOLDING (PIX), moved, 400 words)

WASHINGTON

Mexico's Guajardo says U.S., Mexico nearing deal on sugar

WASHINGTON - The United States and Mexico are close to announcing a deal on sugar trade, Mexican Minister of Economy Ildefonso Guajardo said ahead of a planned news conference on Tuesday after talks went into overtime this week (USA-TRADE/MEXICO (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved at 8:50 a.m., by David Lawder, 262 words) See also: Mexico not a NAFTA 'back door' for Chinese goods, minister says (USA-TRADE/NAFTA-GUAJARDO, moving shortly, 322 words)

U.S. small businesses to lobby Congress to oppose border tax

WASHINGTON - About 60 small business owners and a representative from retailer Big Lots will hold meetings with members of Congress this week in an effort to oppose a proposed 'border adjustment tax', organizers say (USA-CONGRESS/BORDER-TAX, moved at 7 a.m., by Ginger Gibson, 418 words)

Merkel says renewed EU-U.S. trade talks should wait until after German vote

BERLIN - The European Union would best wait until after a Sept. 24 election in Germany before taking up trade talks with the United States again, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday. "There are very positive comments from the U.S. side, from U.S. Commerce Minister (Wilbur) Ross,” Merkel said (GERMANY-MERKEL/USA (PIX, TV), moved at 8:30 a.m., 117 words)

FBI helps South Sudan in murder and rape trial

JUBA – An FBI official is helping South Sudan to prosecute suspects in the murder of a South Sudanese aid worker and rape of his foreign colleagues, the U.S. embassy said on Tuesday (SOUTHSUDAN-VIOLENCE/, moved at 9 a.m., 424 words)

OTHER U.S. NEWS

'America's dad' on trial: Cosby sex assault case in second day

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - The first witness in Bill Cosby's trial said she held off for years from going public with the story of how the comedian drugged and sexually abused her for fear that no one would take her word against someone she viewed as "the biggest celebrity in the world" (PEOPLE-COSBY/ (PIX), moved at 7 a.m., by Joseph Ax, 445 words, will be led through the day)

Seattle to become latest city to tax sugary drinks

SEATTLE - Seattle's City Council voted on Monday to levy a special tax on sodas and other sugary beverages sold to consumers, becoming the latest of several local government bodies across the country to take such action for the sake of public health (SEATTLE-SODATAX/, moved at midnight, 419 words)

White Las Vegas officer charged in chokehold death of black

LAS VEGAS - A white police officer in Las Vegas was arrested on Monday and charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of a black man held in a chokehold for more than a minute (NEVADA-POLICE/ (PIX), moved at 11:17 p.m., 405 words)

Uber to share some findings of sexual harassment probe on Tuesday

SAN FRANCISCO - Uber Technologies will tell employees on Tuesday about changes it will make after a probe into sexual harassment allegations by a former engineer at the ride services company, a person familiar with the matter said (UBER-SEXUAL HARASSMENT/, moved, 384 words)

FEATURES

An urban farm grows in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - Erik Groszyk, 30, used to spend his day as an investment banker. Now he blasts rapper Kendrick Lamar while harvesting crops from his own urban farm out of a shipping container in a Brooklyn parking lot. The Harvard graduate is one of 10 "entrepreneurial farmers" selected by Square Roots, an indoor urban farming company, to grow kale, lettuce and other crops in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn (BROOKLYN-FARM/ (PIX, TV), moved at 7 a.m., by Melissa fares, 545 words)

Amazon protectors: Brazil's indigenous people struggle to stave off loggers

BOCA DO ACRE, Brazil - Inside Brazil's Indigenous Reserve 124, Chief Geraldo Apurina walks along a muddy footpath, past towering trees as yet untouched by Amazon loggers. Much of the land around the reserve has been cleared of trees. Grazing land for cattle now stretches as far as the eye can see from the highway, destroying what used to be the mighty Amazon rainforest. "Thirty years ago, this was all untouched forest," he says (BRAZIL-LANDRIGHTS/INDIGENOUS (FEATURE, PIX), moved at 9 a.m., by Chris Arsenault and Karla Mendes, 980 words)

MIDDLE EAST

Suspected bomb kills 7 outside historic mosque in Afghanistan's Heart

HERAT, Afghanistan - A suspected bomb outside a historic mosque in the Afghan city of Herat killed at least seven people and wounded 15 on Tuesday, police said, the latest casualties in a particularly bloody week in Afghanistan (AFGHANISTAN-ATTACK/ (UPDATE 1), moved at 8:46 a.m., 200 words) See also: Foreign delegations meet in Kabul after bloody week (AFGHANISTAN-CONFERENCE/ (PIX), moved, 585 words)

Qatar seeks Kuwaiti mediation after powerful Arab nations shun it

DOHA/DUBAI - Qatar's ruler postponed an address to his country over its sudden and damaging diplomatic isolation from other leading Arab nations, in order to allow Kuwait some time and room to mediate (GULF-QATAR/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, 690 words)

Death toll in Yemen cholera outbreak hits nearly 700

GENEVA/DUBAI - A cholera epidemic in Yemen has killed at least 681 people and the outbreak has yet to peak, according to World Health Organization (WHO) figures showing an increase in the death toll of nearly 50 percent since its last update on May 27 (YEMEN-CHOLERA/, moved at 9 a.m., 267 words)

WORLD

Australian PM says Melbourne siege on Monday 'a terrorist attack'

MELBOURNE - Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull says police are treating a deadly siege in the city of Melbourne as an "act of terrorism" after a claim by Islamic State that one of its fighters was the gunman responsible (AUSTRALIA-SIEGE/POLICE (UPDATE 5, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved at 4 a.m., 805 words)

Furor in Italy over possibly freeing of Mafia boss to "die with dignity"

ROME - Italian politicians and relatives of victims of organised crime pour scorn on a court ruling that opens the way for an ailing top Mafia boss who revelled in brutal murders to be freed to "die with dignity" (ITALY-MAFIA/ (PIX), moved at 6:30 a.m. by Philip Pullella, 350 words)

Philippine troops say find stash of banknotes as fighters pull back

MARAWI CITY - Philippine troops find bundles of banknotes and cheques worth about $1.6 million abandoned by Islamist militants holed up in Marawi City, a discovery the military calls evidence that the fighters are pulling back (PHILIPPINES-MILITANTS/ (UPDATE 1, TV, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved at 8 a.m., 795 words)

Fourteen Venezuelan army officers jailed in first week of protests

CARACAS - Venezuela's security forces arrested at least 14 army officers on suspicion of "rebellion" and "treason" in the first week of protests against President Nicolas Maduro's government in early April, according to military documents obtained by Reuters (VENEZUELA-POLITICS/MILITARY, moved, by Girish Gupta and Andrew Cawthorne, 475 words)

Brazil police arrest former minister in World Cup stadium probe

SAO PAULO - Police on Tuesday arrested a former Cabinet minister in a probe into corruption in the construction of a soccer stadium in northeastern Brazil for the 2014 World Cup (BRAZIL-CORRUPTION/ (UPDATE 1), moved at 7:40 a.m., 312 words) See also: Court trial to determine fate of Brazilian presidency (BRAZIL-POLITICS/, moved, 645 words)

HEALTH AND SCIENCE

Big returns seen over the years on small U.S. cancer research investment

-- A government-backed research collaboration program started in the 1950s has added about 3.34 million years of life for cancer patients in the U.S. at an estimated cost of just $125 for each year of life gained based on successful new treatment options developed through the program, a new study estimates (HEALTH-CANCER/SWOG, moved, 622 words)

Scientists hope to show humans originated in Mediterranean

CHIRPAN, Bulgaria - A team of excavators in Bulgaria has resumed a search for fossils of an ape-like creature which may be the oldest-known direct ancestor of man and whose discovery has challenged the central hypothesis that humankind originated in Africa (BULGARIA-SCIENCE/FOSSILS (PIX, TV), moved at 6 a.m., 227 words)

Less dietary salt is coming from packaged foods these days

(HEALTH-HEART/SALT-FOOD, moved, 583 words)

Doctors debate safety of older babies sharing parents’ bed

(HEALTH-BABIES/SLEEPING, moved, 680 words)

ENTERTAINMENT AND LIFESTYLE

Horror thriller 'It Comes at Night' stems from personal tale

LOS ANGELES - Trey Edward Shults burst onto the movie scene two years ago with his first film, the award winning 2015 festival favorite "Krisha," made on a paltry $30,000 budget with his own family members as actors. Now Shults, 27, appears to have done it again with "It Comes at Night," a horror and psychological thriller, prompted by a deeply personal experience, that has scored glowing reviews (FILM-ITCOMESATNIGHT/ (TV), moved at 8 a.m., by Rollo Ross, 395 words)

Jerry Lewis hospitalized in Las Vegas with infection

-- Veteran actor-comedian Jerry Lewis, 91, has been hospitalized in Las Vegas for treatment of a urinary tract infection but is expected to recover in time to travel to Canada later this month for his next movie shoot (PEOPLE-LEWIS/ (PIX), moved, 356 words)

Hong Kong role in wildlife smuggling in spotlight as African rangers beg for ivory ban

HONG KONG - African rangers detailed harrowing first-hand tales of elephant poaching at a public hearing in Hong Kong on Tuesday, the latest attempt to halt wildlife trafficking through the Chinese-ruled city, as ivory traders defended their business (HONGKONG-WILDLIFE/ (PIX, TV), moved at 5 a.m., 488 words)

Al Pacino to Star as Penn State Coach Joe Paterno in New HBO Movie From Barry Levinson

(VARIETY/ (ENTERTAINMENT-TV/NEWS), moved, 260 words)

Breaking Bad' Virtual Reality Project in the Works From Vince Gilligan

(VARIETY/ (ENTERTAINMENT-DIGITAL/NEWS), moved, 373 words)

CONSUMER TECH

Amazon offers steep Prime discount for U.S. customers on government aid

SEATTLE - Amazon.com said on Tuesday that it would cut the price of its $10.99-a-month Prime subscription program almost in half for low-income customers who receive government assistance in the United States (AMAZON.COM-PRIME/, moving shortly, 156 words)

Apple debuts HomePod speaker to bring Siri into the living room

SAN JOSE - Apple Inc introduces the HomePod, a voice-controlled speaker that can make music suggestions and adjust home temperatures, taking aim at Amazon.com Inc's Alexa feature and Echo devices (APPLE-DEVELOPER/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved, by Stephen Nellis, 490 words)

BUSINESS AND MARKETS

World stocks dip, gold soars as political tensions fluster investors

LONDON - World stocks fall while gold and bond prices rise as a plethora of headlines in the Middle East, United States and UK leave investors on tenterhooks and push them away from risky assets and towards safer ones (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 5, PIX), moved, 500 words)

Toshiba shares rise on report Broadcom chosen as chip unit buyer

TOKYO - Shares in Toshiba rose as much as 4 percent after the Asahi newspaper reported it is considering giving U.S. chip maker Broadcom the exclusive rights to negotiate to buy its prized chip unit (TOSHIBA-ACCOUNTING/ moved, by Junko Fujita, 105 words)

Lufthansa CEO optimistic on demand, eyes Italy opportunities

CANCUN, Mexico - Demand for Lufthansa flights is better than expected this year, with traffic from the United States and Asia developing well, the carrier's chief executive says (AIRLINES-IATA/LUFTHANSA (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, 300 words) See also: AIRLINES-IATA/BOEING-737 (UPDATE 2), moved, 485 words