FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nightclub firm Deltic discloses stake in merger target Revolution Bars
Sections
Featured
Saudi Arabia's $300-billion state sell-off moves slowly
Sale of the century?
Saudi Arabia's $300-billion state sell-off moves slowly
Rohingya who alleged rape hopes pope can help find justice
ROHINGYA CRISIS
Rohingya who alleged rape hopes pope can help find justice
Global manufacturing buoyed as focus shifts to rate hikes
Global Economy
Global manufacturing buoyed as focus shifts to rate hikes
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 30, 2017 / 3:18 PM / Updated a day ago

Nightclub firm Deltic discloses stake in merger target Revolution Bars

Ben Martin

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Nightclub operator Deltic Group has disclosed a 3 percent stake in Revolution Bars Group , signalling it is still interested in a tie-up with the company it unsuccessfully tried to merge with earlier this year.

Revolution Bars was at the centre of a bidding battle after Deltic tried to gatecrash a 101.5 million pound ($137 million)takeover of Revolution by Stonegate Pub Company.

Revolution spurned Deltic’s merger approach in favour of the 203 pence-a-share deal with Stonegate. However, the Stonegate takeover collapsed in October when Revolution shareholders voted against the offer. ($1 = 0.7395 pounds) (Reporting by Ben Martin; Editing by Adrian Croft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.