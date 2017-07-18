FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rheinmetall strikes ammunition deal with German Bundeswehr
July 18, 2017 / 9:18 AM / 17 days ago

Rheinmetall strikes ammunition deal with German Bundeswehr

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 18 (Reuters) - Defence group Rheinmetall cinched a deal to supply the German army with ammunition that it said could result in an order volume "well into the three-digit million euro range" in the medium term.

Under the framework agreement, the Bundeswehr has ordered 5,000 rounds of DM11 service ammunition valued at 45 million euros ($51.9 million), Rheinmetall said on Tuesday.

In the short term, the next order is likely to be for 120 mm practice ammunition, it said.

This is the fourth Bundeswehr contract Rheinmetall has announced this month. It has said it will supply the army with equipment for Puma infantry fighting vehicles and with 2,200 trucks, and it will upgrade its Boxer command vehicles.

In May, it also said it had won an ammunition order worth 12 million euros to supply ammunition and accessories for the Bundeswehr's Puma infantry fighting vehicle.

$1 = 0.8677 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Georgina Prodhan

