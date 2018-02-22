UPDATE 1-Ricoh says it is conducting impairment tests, shares slide

* Ricoh may take $930 million impairment charge this FY - Nikkei

TOKYO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Ricoh Co Ltd, a Japanese maker of office equipment, said on Thursday it was conducting impairment tests, following a report that it was considering taking a charge of up to 100 billion yen ($930 million) this fiscal year.

The report by the Nikkei said Ricoh was considering the impairment charge for its slumping North American business as the shift to digital dulls demand for printers.

Ricoh said in a statement it was unclear if it would book an impairment loss or what the amount would be pending the test results.

Shares of Ricoh were down more than 5 percent in early trade.

Office equipment companies have been under pressure to find new sources of growth as demand for office printing has declined.

On Jan. 31, Japan’s Fujifilm Holdings said it was set to take over Xerox Corp in a $6.1 billion deal, combining the U.S. company into their existing joint venture to gain scale and cut costs.

Xerox has been struggling to reinvent its legacy business amid waning demand for office printing, while Fujifilm has been trying to streamline its copier business with a larger focus on document solutions services.

Activist shareholders, including Carl Icahn and Darwin Deason, have urged fellow investors to oppose the deal, saying the agreement dramatically undervalues Xerox.