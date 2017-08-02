Ringkjobing Landbobank wins wealthy customers, upgrades guidance -CEO

COPENHAGEN, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Denmark’s Ringkjobing Landbobank upgraded its full-year guidance on Wednesday helped by a strong intake of wealthy customers, a key focus area for the midsized bank.

* “We’ve won many customers due to our focus on customers with fortunes of 10 to 50 million Danish crowns ($1.6-8.0 mln),” chief executive John Fisker said in a telephone interview.

* “That is sligtly below the fortunes catered by the big banks’ elite programmes, and an area with much less competition,” he said.

* Core earnings rose 13 percent in the second quarter compared to the same quarter last year to 177 million, and the bank now expects core earnings of 600-665 million in 2017, up from an earlier guidance of 515-615 million.

* Costs rose 6 percent in the quarter to 83 million crowns. The bank expects costs to rise 3-4 percent for the full year.

* “It’s impossible to keep costs steady due to increased expenses for digitisation and for compliance to meet new legislation,” Fisker said.

* Higher than expected costs dragged down, when Denmark’s largest bank Danske Bank posted second-quarter results last month.

* Due to high milk and pork prices Ringkjobing Landbobank has made no significant provisions for farmers in 2017, a former problem area, and Fisker is optimistic about the remainder of the year for that segment, he said.

* The bank still expects total impairment charges in 2017 to be lower than in 2016.‍​

* Second quarter total core income 265 million crowns versus 248 million year ago

* Second quarter pre-tax profit 193 million crowns versus 168 million year ago

* Second quarter loan losses 5 million versus 13 million year ago

* Shares in Ringkjobing Landbobank are traded 1.5 percent higher at 0900 GMT in a flattish Danish market. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2857 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Teis Jensen)