FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
17 days ago
UPDATE 2-Rio cuts 2017 iron ore guidance as rail work hits shipments
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
top news
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
Are Indian children growing up to be gender insensitive?
Commentary
Are Indian children growing up to be gender insensitive?
China in talks to sell electricity to Myanmar amid warming ties
Asia
China in talks to sell electricity to Myanmar amid warming ties
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oil report
July 17, 2017 / 11:50 PM / 17 days ago

UPDATE 2-Rio cuts 2017 iron ore guidance as rail work hits shipments

2 Min Read

* Rio Tinto cuts 2017 iron ore shipping guidance

* Trims guidance to 330 mln T from 330-340 mln T

* Rio blames rail work, bad weather (Updates with copper guidance, output)

July 18 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto lowered its forecast for shipments of iron ore in calendar 2017 by up to 10 million tonnes on Tuesday citing bad weather and ongoing work to modernise its rail lines.

Iron ore shipments were expected at 330 million tonnes, down from an earlier forecast of 330 million to 340 million tonnes, the world's number two producer said in its second-quarter production report.

"Iron ore shipments were impacted by an acceleration in our rail maintenance programme following poor weather in the first quarter," Chief Executive Jean-Sebastien Jacques said.

Second-quarter iron ore shipments from Australia fell 6 percent from a year ago to 77.7 million tonnes, slightly below analysts' forecasts as Rio Tinto transitions to a driverless train network.

First-half shipments totaled 154.3 million tonnes, indicating the company expects to pick up shipments in the remaining two quarters.

Second-quarter production from its Australian mines fell 1 percent to 79.8 million tonnes, Rio Tinto said.

In other minerals, Rio Tinto cut its full-year production target for hard coking coal to 7.2–7.8 million tonnes following a 14 percent fall in second-quarter production after a cyclone that swept across its collieries earlier this year.

In copper, output for the quarter fell 6 percent to 124,700 tonnes but Rio said it would stick to its annual target of 500,000 to 550,000 tonnes.

Reporting by Shashwat Pradhan in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin and Jason Neely

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.