Rio Tinto, former top executives, charged with fraud -U.S. SEC
#Financials
October 17, 2017 / 9:13 PM / 4 days ago

Rio Tinto, former top executives, charged with fraud -U.S. SEC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said it charged mining company Rio Tinto Plc and two of its former top executives on Tuesday with fraud for inflating the value of coal assets acquired for $3.7 billion and sold a few years later for $50 million.

The SEC complaint, filed in federal court in Manhattan, alleges that Rio Tinto, its former chief executive Thomas Albanese, and its former chief financial officer Guy Elliott failed to follow accounting standards and company policies to accurately value and record its assets. (Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

