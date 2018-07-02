FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 2, 2018

RITES, Fine Organic Industries rise on market debut

(Reuters) - Shares of RITES Ltd and Fine Organic Industries Ltd rose in their market debut on Monday, after initial share sales aiming to raise a combined 10.66 billion rupees ($157.20 million) saw strong interest from investors last week.

FILE PHOTO: An India Rupee note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

Shares of RITES, a state-run engineering consultant, were up 10.11 percent at 203.65 rupees, as of 0438 GMT.

Additives maker Fine Organic Industries Ltd’s shares jumped 3.8 percent to 812.30 rupees.

Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

