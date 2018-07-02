RITES, Fine Organic Industries rise on market debut

(Reuters) - Shares of RITES Ltd and Fine Organic Industries Ltd rose in their market debut on Monday, after initial share sales aiming to raise a combined 10.66 billion rupees ($157.20 million) saw strong interest from investors last week.

FILE PHOTO: An India Rupee note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

Shares of RITES, a state-run engineering consultant, were up 10.11 percent at 203.65 rupees, as of 0438 GMT.

Additives maker Fine Organic Industries Ltd’s shares jumped 3.8 percent to 812.30 rupees.