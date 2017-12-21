FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Roche's Alecensa receives EU approval to treat ALK-positive lung cancer
Sections
Featured
India to become world's fifth largest economy in 2018
Top News
India to become world's fifth largest economy in 2018
Anderson 'gutted' for hapless debutant Curran
Cricket
Anderson 'gutted' for hapless debutant Curran
An investor's best friend: China's pet market sparks deals
Analysis
An investor's best friend: China's pet market sparks deals
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
December 21, 2017 / 6:31 AM / in 5 days

Roche's Alecensa receives EU approval to treat ALK-positive lung cancer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The European Commission has approved Roche’s Alecensa as treatment for a form of lung cancer common in patients without a significant smoking history, the Swiss drug maker said on Thursday.

The market authorisation for adults with anaplastic lymphoma kinase-positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer follows a positive phase III study in which Alecensa was shown to reduce the risk of disease progression or death by more than half versus crizotinib, a chemotherapy developed by Pfizer.

The lung cancer in question commonly affects younger patients, with an average age of 52, with no or only a light smoking history. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.