a month ago
Roche buys diabetes app-maker mySugr in digital health push
June 30, 2017 / 5:47 AM / a month ago

Roche buys diabetes app-maker mySugr in digital health push

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche said on Friday it is buying Vienna-based diabetes management platform mySugr for an undisclosed price as it presses into app-based digital health services for people suffering from the metabolic disorder.

MySugr, a privately held company that offers a logbook for mobile devices to help people manage their disease, had previously got funding from the Roche Venture Fund, Roche said in a statement.

Roche is among the world's largest makers of diabetes diagnostics, including finger pricks for patients to determine blood sugar levels.

Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields

