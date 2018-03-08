Roche names Pao head of drugs research and early development

ZURICH, March 8 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche named U.S. cancer expert William Pao head of its Pharma Research and Early Development (pRED) business after John Reed decided to leave for what it called personal reasons.

Pao, now head of the oncology discovery and translational area for pRED, assumes his new role on April 2, Roche said in a statement on Thursday. It gave no more details about the departure of Reed for the United States after five years. (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)