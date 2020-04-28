Roche says risdiplam effective in spinal muscular atrophy trial

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss drugmaker Roche is seen at its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

ZURICH (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG’s risdiplam showed significant improvement in survival and motor milestones in a clinical trial for infants with type 1 spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), the Swiss drugmaker said on Tuesday.

The Firefish part 2 study met its primary endpoint by demonstrating a significant increase in motor milestones in infants aged 1-7 months after 12 months of treatment, it said.

Safety was consistent with the safety profile observed to date and no new safety signals were identified, it added.