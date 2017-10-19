FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Roche Q3 sales beat forecasts as Ocrevus shines
October 19, 2017 / 5:21 AM / in 3 days

Roche Q3 sales beat forecasts as Ocrevus shines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Roche’s third-quarter sales rose 6 percent, beating analyst forecasts as the company was helped by better-than-expected revenue from its new multiple sclerosis medicine Ocrevus, the Swiss drugmaker said on Thursday.

Roche third-quarter sales were 13.1 billion Swiss francs($13.37 billion), compared to the 13.04 billion francs average estimate by analysts in a Reuters poll. Sales of Ocrevus were 308 million francs, better than the poll average of 228 million and accelerating from 192 million francs in the second quarter. ($1 = 0.9801 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)

