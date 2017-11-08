FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rockwell Automation's profit rises 10.5 pct
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Philippine outsourcing industry braces for AI
Technology
Philippine outsourcing industry braces for AI
Trump's limited appeal a warning sign for Republicans
U.S.
Trump's limited appeal a warning sign for Republicans
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 8, 2017 / 12:10 PM / in 18 hours

Rockwell Automation's profit rises 10.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Factory automation systems maker Rockwell Automation Inc reported a 10.5 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales in its control products business.

Rockwell, which last month rejected bigger rival Emerson Electric Co’s $27.6 billion takeover bid, said net income rose to $204.6 million, or $1.57 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Sept. 30.

The company had a profit of $185.2 million, or $1.43 per share, in the same quarter a year earlier.

Revenue rose 8 percent to $1.67 billion. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.