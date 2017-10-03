FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Short sellers 'clamouring' to borrow Roku shares - S3 Partners
#Technology News
October 3, 2017 / 6:50 PM / 14 days ago

Short sellers 'clamouring' to borrow Roku shares - S3 Partners

Noel Randewich

2 Min Read

A video sign displays the logo for Roku Inc, a Fox-backed video streaming firm, in Times Square after the company's IPO at the Nasdaq Market in New York, U.S., September 28, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Traders on Tuesday were “clamouring” to borrow shares of Roku (ROKU.O) in order to sell them short following the video-streaming company’s initial public offer last week, according to S3 Partners.

Shares of the Los Gatos, California company dropped 10.5 percent to $21.08 on Tuesday, bringing their decline to 20 percent in the past two sessions.

“With short sellers clamouring for short locates, stock borrow rates have increased from the 20-percent fee level to over 65-percent fee for some trades we’ve seen done today,” Ihor Dusaniwsky, S3 Partners’ head of research, said in an email.

So far, about 2 million shares of Roku have been sold short, according to the financial analytics firm.

Riding a wave of consumers abandoning cable TV and switching to online content while facing competition from larger rivals, Roku remained up 51 percent from the $14 price set in its initial public offer on Wednesday.

Based on its 2016 growth rate, Roku’s annual revenue could reach $623 million in 2018, putting its current stock price at about 3.2 times revenue, a level that appears expensive compared to other Silicon Valley consumer electronics makers.

Roku’s shareholders include Menlo Ventures, Fidelity and Rupert Murdoch’s Twenty-First Century Fox (FOXA.O).

Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by James Dalgleish

