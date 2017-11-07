U.S. Justice Dept unseals charges in Rolls-Royce foreign bribery case

WASHINGTON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department unsealed charges on Tuesday against five individuals for their alleged role in a scheme to pay bribes to foreign government officials in order to help win business for Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc.

The newly unveiled charges against former company executives and other people comes after Rolls-Royce earlier this year paid more than $800 million to resolve U.S., British and Brazilian charges stemming from the same investigation.

The Justice Department said several of the people charged have pleaded guilty.