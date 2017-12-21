EASA orders airlines to replace some Rolls-Royce engines

FRANKFURT, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The European aviation safety regulator ordered airlines to replace some Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engines on their aircraft as some components are suspected to have corroded.

It said airlines must de-pair affected engines, which means that where a plane has two affected engines installed, one of them must be removed, the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) said in an Emergency Airworthiness Directive published on its website on Thursday.

Rolls-Royce told investors in August that 400 to 500 Trent 1000 engines were affected by problems with components wearing out earlier than expected, according to a conference call transcript.

The affected engines are primarily installed on Boeing 787 aircraft, according to EASA.