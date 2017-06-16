FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rolls-Royce says 2017 started well, all units performing in line
June 16, 2017 / 7:02 AM / 2 months ago

Rolls-Royce says 2017 started well, all units performing in line

1 Min Read

The logo of Rolls-Royce is seen during the 87th International Motor Show at Palexpo in Geneva, Switzerland March 8, 2017.Arnd Wiegmann/Files

LONDON (Reuters) - British aero-engineer Rolls-Royce (RR.L) said on Friday that 2017 had started well, with all businesses performing in line and expectations for the first half of the year unchanged.

Chief Executive Warren East said he was pleased with the start of the year, although there was still a great deal more to do to deliver the full year.

"As expected, near term cash flow performance remains challenging as we continue to invest in transforming and growingthe business to benefit future years," he said in an update ahead of the Paris Air Show.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton

