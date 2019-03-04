Kale says awaiting Turkey's decision on fighter jet project

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Kale Group is waiting for Turkey’s defence industry directorate to respond to its final offer for a new fighter jet programme, a company official said on Monday, after Britain’s Rolls-Royce said it had scaled back efforts to join the programme.

Turkey’s Kale and British engine maker Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc presented a joint bid to develop the engine on Turkey’s TF-X national fighter jet project last year.

“We presented the best and final offer at the end of last year. A reminder was made in January. We are now waiting for an answer,” Selim Ergun, the TF-X programme leader at Kale Group told Reuters when asked about the Rolls-Royce comments.

Talks ran into problems last year because of a dispute about the sharing of intellectual property and the involvement of a Qatari-Turkish company, Rolls-Royce said on Sunday. [L5N20R00I]

The Financial Times first reported the story and a Rolls-Royce spokesman later confirmed the development to Reuters.

In 2017, Kale Group said it would set up a joint venture with Rolls-Royce to develop aircraft engines after the UK and Turkey signed a defence deal worth more than 100 million pounds ($133 million) to develop Turkish fighter jets.

Last year, Turkish Defence Industry Director Ismail Demir said the door remained open for international engine makers to get involved in Turkey’s TF-X national fighter jet project.

($1 = 0.7545 pounds)