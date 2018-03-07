FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 7, 2018 / 11:17 AM / a day ago

Rolls-Royce interested in powering any new mid-market jet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Rolls-Royce would be interested in providing an engine for any new middle of the market jet, its chief executive said on Wednesday, if doing so made commercial sense.

A Rolls Royce jet engine is seen on Boeing 787-10 on the static display during the 52nd Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France June 20, 2017. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Boeing is studying a gap between narrow-body jets and long-haul aircraft for a potential new mid-market airplane that could seat 220 to 260 passengers.

Rolls-Royce currently specialises in making engines for bigger planes, which carry more passengers.

“We’re in the business of selling engines and so naturally we would want to go after that opportunity if it makes commercial sense,” CEO Warren East told analysts on Wednesday, after the company reported a 25 percent jump in annual profits.

“Strategically it makes perfect sense for us to go after that and that’s what we’re doing,” he said.

Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle

