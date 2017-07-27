FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
13 days ago
UPDATE 1-OTP Bank buys Banca Romaneasca to boost Romania market share
#Financials
July 27, 2017 / 6:20 AM / 13 days ago

UPDATE 1-OTP Bank buys Banca Romaneasca to boost Romania market share

1 Min Read

(Adds detail)

July 27 (Reuters) - Otp Bank Nyrt

* Signed agreement with National Bank of Greece to purchase Banca Romaneasca -statement

* Acquisition will boost its market share in Romania to about 4 percent

* Transaction expected to close by early 2018

* Financial terms not disclosed

* Deal makes OTP the eighth-largest lender in Romania

* Further transactions possible in Romania after Banca Romaneasca is fully integrated -OTP Deputy CEO Wolf

* Banca Romaneasca had a 1.6 percent market share at the end of 2016 and 109 branches in Romania

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; editing by Edmund Blair and Jason Neely)

