Romanian cenbank board unanimously backs Feb. 7 rate hike -minutes

BUCHAREST, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Romania’s central bank board members unanimously voted to hike the bank’s benchmark interest rate by a quarter point to 2.25 percent on Feb. 7, the meeting’s minutes showed on Wednesday.

While some board members noted higher-than-expected inflation would have a temporary nature this year, there was overall concern over risks that the jump might trigger “significant side effects via the worsening of medium-term inflation expectations.”

Meanwhile, the bank said it expected a more pronounced slowdown of economic growth this year and next after a 7 percent full-year expansion in 2017, although household consumption would likely remain the key driver. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Radu Marinas)