FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Romania rejects all bids at tender to sell 364-day T-bills
Sections
Featured
Freed Pakistani militant Saeed rails against India, ex-PM Sharif
South Asia
Freed Pakistani militant Saeed rails against India, ex-PM Sharif
Covering Mugabe - 'You're the one who says I'm dying?'
Zimbabwe
Covering Mugabe - 'You're the one who says I'm dying?'
Businesses look bullish about the road ahead
Global Economy
Businesses look bullish about the road ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 23, 2017 / 12:36 PM / 2 days ago

Romania rejects all bids at tender to sell 364-day T-bills

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Romania’s finance ministry rejected all bids at a tender to sell one-year treasury bills on Thursday, central bank data showed.

Debt managers, who had planned to sell 500 million lei ($127.33 million) last tendered one-year paper successfully in August at an average yield of 0.79 percent. Thursday’s issue was oversubscribed, with total bids worth 618 million lei.

So far this year, Romania has sold 38.2 billion lei and 340 million euros of domestic bills and bonds. It has tapped foreign markets for 2.75 billion euros of 2027 and 2035 Eurobonds. ($1 = 3.9268 lei)

Reporting by Radu Marinas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.