FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Financials
January 29, 2018 / 12:20 PM / a day ago

Romania rejects bids at tender to sell Feb. 2019 bonds - cenbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Romania rejected all bids at a tender to sell February 2019 treasury bonds on Monday, central bank data showed.

Debt managers, who had planned to sell 200 million lei, last issued the paper in November 2017 at an average yield of 1.35 percent. On Monday, bids totalled 608 million lei ($162.04 million).

Low market liquidity and a rise in yields have driven the finance ministry to reject all bids at several tenders in the last months of 2017.

So far this year, Romania has issued 3.4 billion lei in debt. ($1 = 3.7521 lei) (Reporting by Radu Marinas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.