Romania - Factors to watch on July 28

July 28 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Friday.

DEBT PLANS

The finance ministry might unveil August domestic debt issuance plans.

BOND TENDER

Romania sold a planned 300 million lei ($77.05 million) worth of March 2022 treasury bonds on Thursday, with the average accepted yield at 2.54 percent, central bank data showed.

Debt managers last sold the paper in June at 2.45 percent.

CEE MARKETS

The zloty eased on Thursday, under pressure from political tension over Poland's reforms of its judiciary, while more dovish than expected comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve underpinned most Central European currencies.

OTP

Hungary's OTP Bank bought local bank Banca Romaneasca, an unit of Greek National Bank of Greece, to boost its market share in Romania.

Banca Romaneasca had a 1.6 percent market share at the end of 2016 and 109 branches in Romania.

For other related news, double click on: --------------------------------------------------------------- Romanian equities RO-E E.Europe equities .CEE Romanian money RO-M Romanian debt RO-D Eastern Europe EEU All emerging markets EMRG Hot stocks HOT Stock markets STX Market debt news DBT Forex news FRX For real-time index quotes, double click on: Bucharest BETI Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ---------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 3.9194 lei)