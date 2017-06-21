FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Romanian lawmakers topple PM Grindeanu's government, as expected
June 21, 2017 / 10:43 AM / 2 months ago

Romanian lawmakers topple PM Grindeanu's government, as expected

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, June 21 (Reuters) - Romania's parliament toppled the government of Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu on Wednesday, as expected, a senior ruling party official said.

"It (the no confidence motion) passed," the official told reporters in parliament after the vote. Official data showed Grindeanu lost the vote 241-7.

The motion needed 233 votes to topple Grindeanu who refused to resign last week after his ruling Social Democrat-led coalition withdrew its support for his cabinet, saying he was not implementing the coalition government's programme. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie and Radu Marinas; Editing by Alison Williams)

