a month ago
Romania's justice minister Toader keeps post in new government, finmin out-sources
#Markets News
June 28, 2017 / 9:49 AM / a month ago

Romania's justice minister Toader keeps post in new government, finmin out-sources

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, June 28 (Reuters) - Romania's Justice Minister Tudorel Toader will keep his post in a new Social Democrat-led government but finance minister Viorel Stefan will be replaced, two senior ruling party officials told Reuters.

"Only the current justice minister (out of the two) will stay," a party official who attends talks on forming a new cabinet said. The officials would not elaborate on the reason.

Current deputy finance minister Ionut Misa could be named for the finance ministry portfolio, private television Realitatea TV has said. (Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Toby Chopra)

