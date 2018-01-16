FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Romania's PM resigns after Social Democrats withdraw backing for him: sources
Sections
Featured
Flows into Asian bonds unlikely to be as buoyant as in 2017
Graphic
Flows into Asian bonds unlikely to be as buoyant as in 2017
U.S. oil industry set to break record, upend global trade
Oil
U.S. oil industry set to break record, upend global trade
Djokovic dismisses talk of boycott over prize money
Australian Open
Djokovic dismisses talk of boycott over prize money
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 16, 2018 / 3:43 AM / in 9 hours

Romania's PM resigns after Social Democrats withdraw backing for him: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romania’s Prime Minister Mihai Tudose resigned on Monday, after his ruling Social Democrat Party (PSD) leaders withdrew political backing for him in an overwhelming vote, the second premier to be ousted by his party in less than seven months.

Romania's Prime Minister Mihai Tudose leaves a meeting of the Social Democrat Party (PSD) in Bucharest, Romania, January 15, 2018. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via REUTERS

“The vote was overwhelming, to dismiss Prime Minister Tudose,” one member of the PSD’s leadership told Reuters by telephone. “Tudose resigned,” another PSD leader said.

PSD senior Paul Stanescu will be appointed as interim, the officials said.

Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.