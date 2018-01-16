Romania's ruling Social Democrats pick European MP as new PM

BUCHAREST, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Romania’s ruling Social Democrats (PSD) proposed European MP Viorica Dancila for new prime minister on Tuesday after a unanimous vote by the party’s leadership, party officials said.

PSD member Dancila, 54, is a close ally of powerful PSD leader Liviu Dragnea and is a vice-chair of the European parliament’s Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development.

“We voted unanimously for her. This candidacy we propose cannot be refused by the president, we wanted a person with European exposure,” a PSD leader told Reuters by telephone.