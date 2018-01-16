Romania's president nominates defence minister Fifor as interim PM

BUCHAREST, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Romania’s centrist President Klaus Iohannis named Social Democrat Defence Minister Mihai Fifor as interim prime minister on Tuesday, to replace outgoing Mihai Tudose who resigned after losing the support of his party on Monday.

Iohannis told reporters he wanted a “swift procedure to form a new government to avert political uncertainty and harm to the economy”. Iohannis also said consultations with political parties to find a new premier are due to start on Wednesday. (Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Catherine Evans)