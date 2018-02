Romania's Banca Transilvania starts mandatory tender for 33.2 pct of Moldova's Victoriabank

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Romanian lender Banca Transilvania

* Says will start mandatory public tender offer for shares of minority stakeholders of Moldova’s Victoriabank.

* Says tender applies to remaining 8.3 million shares, or 33.2 percent of total ordinary nominative shares with voting rights.

* Says offered price is 78.21 MDL per share and the mandatory public tender offer is valid for 70 days, during Feb. 14 and April 24.

* Banca Transilvania acquired initial indirect stake of 39 percent last year in Victoriabank, the third largest bank in the Republic of Moldova. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie)