Canada's Roots Corp sets C$14-C$16 per share IPO range-term sheet

TORONTO, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Canadian apparel company Roots Corp has set a price range of C$14 ($14.00) to C$16 per share for its planned Toronto initial public offering (IPO), seeking to raise about C$200 million, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters on Monday.

Roots, known for its trademark beaver logo, rustic casual wear and Canadian-made leather goods, is expected to price the IPO in the week of Oct. 16, the term sheet showed.

Roots declined to comment on the price range.