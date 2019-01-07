UK competition watchdog to take a deeper look at Thermo Fisher Roper deal

(Reuters) - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc’s proposed $925 million acquisition of Roper Technologies Inc’s unit will be referred for a deeper phase two investigation, Britain’s competition watchdog said on Monday.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said Thermo Fisher Scientific had not offered any undertakings to ease the watchdog’s concerns.

CMA previously said the deal to buy Gatan raised concerns that prices of microscopes could go up and quality could suffer.

U.S.-based Thermo Fisher - the world’s largest maker of scientific instruments - said in June it would buy Gatan, a Pleasanton, California-based maker of instruments and software used to enhance the performance of electron microscopes.