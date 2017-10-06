FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rosatom's Paks nuclear project in Hungary delayed
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
China will continue to open its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
China will continue to open its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
Editor's Picks
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oil report
October 6, 2017 / 1:41 PM / 12 days ago

Rosatom's Paks nuclear project in Hungary delayed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Russian Rosatom’s 12.5 billion euro project to build two nuclear reactors at the Paks nuclear site in Hungary has been delayed by at least a year, Hungarian authorities said.

Janos Suli, Hungary’s minister in charge of the Paks project, told a conference on Thursday the project had suffered a 22-month delay due to European Union regulatory hurdles, but that the government was working to shorten the delay.

A government official on Friday confirmed his comments, which were reported on state news agency MTI.

Suli said the two Russian VVER 1200 reactors could come online in 2026 and 2027 respectively, a year later than outlined in a 2015 government presentation.

He also said that Rosatom still plans to start construction on site’s auxiliary buildings early next year, and that once the necessary permits are secured, construction of the two reactors could start in 2020.

Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Geert De Clercq

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.