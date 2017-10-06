Rosatom's Paks nuclear project in Hungary delayed

BUDAPEST, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Russian Rosatom’s 12.5 billion euro project to build two nuclear reactors at the Paks nuclear site in Hungary has been delayed by at least a year, Hungarian authorities said.

Janos Suli, Hungary’s minister in charge of the Paks project, told a conference on Thursday the project had suffered a 22-month delay due to European Union regulatory hurdles, but that the government was working to shorten the delay.

A government official on Friday confirmed his comments, which were reported on state news agency MTI.

Suli said the two Russian VVER 1200 reactors could come online in 2026 and 2027 respectively, a year later than outlined in a 2015 government presentation.

He also said that Rosatom still plans to start construction on site’s auxiliary buildings early next year, and that once the necessary permits are secured, construction of the two reactors could start in 2020.