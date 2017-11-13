Lighthouse, Rothschild enter strategic advisory agreement

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC and Rothschild HDF Investment Solutions, a unit of Rothschild Asset Management Europe, have entered a strategic alliance to boost Rothschild’s alternative investment business.

Shakil Riaz, previously global chief investment officer and head of U.S. alternatives at Rothschild, has joined Lighthouse as a managing director.

Rothschild Asset Management manages over 36 billion euros in assets, while Lighthouse Investment Partners is a global investment firm managing about $10 billion. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)