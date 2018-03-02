Angry Birds maker Rovio says head of games to leave the company

HELSINKI, March 2 (Reuters) - Finnish mobile game and animation studio Rovio said on Friday its head of games Wilhelm Taht will leave the company with immediate effect following the company’s dramatic profit warning last week.

Rovio said Taht was leaving his position for personal reasons with CEO Kati Levoranta assuming the role for the time being.

Shares in Rovio, which listed on the Helsinki bourse last September, dropped 50 percent last week due to a gloomy financial outlook for this year.

Investors expect the management to explain reasons behind the profit warning in a news conference starting 1200 GMT. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl and Tuomas Forsell; Editing by Simon Johnson)