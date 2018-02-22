Angry Birds maker Rovio says profits may fall this year

HELSINKI, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Rovio Entertainment, the maker of mobile game and movie Angry Birds, warned on Thursday that earnings may fall this year due to marketing investments after it reported higher fourth-quarter profits and sales.

Its quarterly operating profit more than doubled to 10.4 million euros on revenue up 17 percent to 73.9 million euros ($90.6 million) said Rovio, which was listed on the Helsinki bourse in September.

It forecast its 2018 operating margin at 9-11 percent versus 10.6 percent in 2017 and said it expected sales of 260-300 million euros versus 297 million last year.

“User acquisition investments are expected to be around 30 percent of Games revenues for the full year... The cost per acquired user has risen significantly in the market,” Rovio said in a statement.