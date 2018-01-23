FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Market Jockey
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Money News
January 23, 2018 / 8:21 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

RBS to leave its London headquarters in cost-cutting move

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Britain’s Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc (RBS.L) will leave its current London headquarters by the end of 2019 in a cost-cutting move, it said on Tuesday.

Many staff will transfer from the headquarters at 280 Bishopsgate in the City of London to another RBS building at 250 Bishopsgate, a bank statement said.

The remaining staff will move to other offices.

“As we become a simpler, smaller UK-focused bank and as we encourage more flexible ways of working, we no longer require the same amount of office space as we once did,” a company spokesperson said.

Britain's Telegraph newspaper reported the move earlier, saying RBS' old headquarters would be sold in what it said could be a test of the resilience of the capital's property market after Britain's decision to leave the European Union. (bit.ly/2E3CTy7)

    State-backed RBS said towards the end of last year it will close around a quarter of its branches and cut 680 jobs as it cuts costs and encourages customers to use digital services, drawing criticism from lawmakers.

    Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Emma Rumney; Editing by Adrian Croft

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.